Louth traders stretch themselves for promo

Local business owners have been stretching their legs (and arms) recently, performing yoga poses in and outside their stores thanks to inspiration from Louth Yoga Studio.

Katharine York, from the yoga studio, came up with the idea which has been supported by the Louth Independent Traders and local businesses.

Yoga: Clarks

Katharine said: “I opened Louth Yoga Studio a year ago, and what I’ve learned is that there are a lot of shy people in Louth who think they would benefit from yoga, but believe that everyone else is better than them, and they will make themselves look silly in class.

“I’ve done yoga pose a day posts on my social media accounts before (Easter, Lent, and the 12 days of Christmas), but they have generally been of me or another instructor.

“A friend suggested doing poses at sites and landmarks around Louth, and I developed the idea into a collaboration with traders around the town.

“I thought by taking yoga out and about I would make it more visible, attract more attention, and show people that it doesn’t matter what shape or size you are, nor what you are wearing.

Yoga: Annikas

“I also wanted to create a sense of fun and community and make small businesses around Louth more visible.

“It’s been a great way for me to get out and meet people - quite an ice breaker - and I’ve been really impressed with how much I’ve met in response.”

Staff from Jassies, M&G, The Nail Room, Clarks, Annikas are pictured trying out their best yoga poses!

Yoga: M&G Designs Needlecraft