Louth walkers raise over £735 for Macmillan

On a unexpectedly mild morning earlier this month, Louth Macmillan fundraisers held the 20th Round Louth Walk.

Around 150 walkers laced up their walking boots in order to raise money for this very worthwhile cause. Many walkers brought their dogs along too - with one generous family even paying the £5 entry fee for their dog!

Linda Judd, chair for the Macmillan Louth fundraising group, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all walkers, and also to Paul and Flora Bennett at Brackenborough Hall Coach House for opening their doors once again to provide toilets and refreshments for those enthusiastic walkers tackling the 14 mile trek.

“A huge thank you to Ingrid Ashton, Vicki Taylor and Debbie Morris who gave up their Sunday morning to help on the day with registration.”

On the day, £736.70 of sponsorship money was received - with more cash still to come in.

Linda said: “All money raised is used to provide services and financial help for local cancer patients, anything from sponsoring health care professionals for United Lincolnshire NHS Trust to giving financial support for those who need help with transport or fuel costs.

“Healthcare professionals are usually sponsored for five years, with agreement from the Trust to take on costs from then onwards.

“Look out for further fundraising events throughout the year. Our next event will be the ‘Mammoth’ pub quiz to be held at the end of February at the Brown Cow on Newmarket in Louth. See our Facebook page for details.”

Anyone wishing to support the group in any way should contact Linda by email at reddragonlj@hotmail.com.