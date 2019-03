A 21-year-old Louth woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

Libby Smith, of Ramsgate Road, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on February 6.

She pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during the execution of his duties in Lincoln on January 20.

Smith was ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Her guilty plea was taken into consideration by the court when imposing sentence.