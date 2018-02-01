Louth woman, 39, handed restraining order after criminal damage and abusive behaviour

Nicola Ann Hingston, 39, of Theodore West Way in Louth, has been handed a restraining order after she was found guilty of criminal damage and behaving in a threatening, abusive or disorderly manner towards a neighbour.

Hingston was found guilty at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court last week (January 22), having denied both charges in court on November 30.

Hingston committed the criminal damage offence on September 9 last year, and this involved her causing £100 worth of damage to a garden gate. For this offence, she was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation, £200 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

She was also served with two year restraining order.

For the public order offence, which also took place on September 9, Hingston was ordered to pay an additional £60 fine.