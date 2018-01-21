Louth woman, 56, disqualified after drink-driving

Diana June Tye, 56, of Keddington Road, Louth, has been disqualified from driving after pleading guilty to drink-driving last month.

Tye drove in Lincoln on December 6 while she had 50 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Tye pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 4.

Tye was disqualified from driving for 13 months, although this can be reduced by 13 weeks if she chooses to complete a course.

She was also fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 in court costs, and a £30 victim surcharge.