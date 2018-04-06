Louth woman, (80) to take on charity walk - covering 26-miles from Louth to Skegness

An 80-year-old woman from Louth is proving that you’re never too old to take on a long walk - and she is doing just that to raise funds for charity.

Mary Clover will be getting up bright and early at 5am this Sunday, (April 8), to avoid the morning traffic to walk from her home in Louth to Skegness Clock Tower - a distance of 26-miles and hopes to get there by around 4pm.

This will be her second time doing the walk after she completed it for the first time last year and is hoping to raise as much money as possible for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

She said: “The air ambulance is a cause close to home and have helped out a lot of people, including my brother.

“I raised just over £1,500 last year and I am hoping to match that, or even try and do a little bit better.”

Ms Clover added that she loves to walk wherever she can and has been doing a few long walks recently to prepare for her upcoming walk.

If you want like to make a donation, visit her JustGiving page via: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mary-clover1.