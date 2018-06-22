Louth woman displays artwork at Gunby Hall

There is still time to view the latest exhibition of artwork

on display at Gunby Hall, Estate and Gardens, near Spilsby.

Landscapes and Flowers is a collection of work created by Lincolnshire-based artist Bridget Jones.

It will be on display at Gunby Hall until Saturday June 30.

Bridget, who lives in Louth, says the exhibition is an opportunity to enjoy landscapes and flowers in a ‘loose and free’ manner.

She said: “Flowers provide a freedom to use vibrant colours and to let colours merge in an interesting manner.

“The landscapes are of local place as well as others that are further afield.

“Make a date to see this colourful exhibition in your diary.”

Bridget also runs watercolour classes and drawing workshops, and takes on commissions.

Her prices range from £70 to £495. For more information, please visit her website via: www.bridgetjonesart.co.uk.

Or if you would like to know what else Gunby Hall has to offer, visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-estate-hall-and-gardens.