Louth woman faces trial over alleged criminal damage

A Louth woman will face trial next month after being charged with criminal damage to a neighbour’s property, and using threatening/abusive words or behaviour.

Nicola Ann Hingston, 38, of Theodore West Way, allegedly damaged a garden gate, worth £100, belonging to a neighbour on the same street on September 20.

On the same day, Hingston allegedly used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Hingston pleaded not guilty to both charges when she appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on November 30.

She was granted unconditional bail until January 22, when she is due to appear at the same court for the trial.