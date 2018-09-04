Louth woman raises over £1,100 for Air Ambulance

A woman who grew up in Louth has raised £1,150 for the air ambulance by completing an 100km walk she tackled in memory of her dad.

Kimberley Lowe,(30), who lived and was educated in Louth, but now lives in Chester, recently tackled the gruelling 100km Wye Valley Challenge from Chepstow to Hereford.

Miss Lowe said she took on the walk to help raise at least £1,000 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, who helped her dad Kev before he passed away earlier this year.

She said: “I wanted to do the walk for my dad and to raise funds for the air ambulance.

“It shocked me when I found it they rely completely on donations – so after they helped my dad, I wanted to give something back and thank them.

“Sadly it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but he was given the best possible chance thanks to them, alongside the paramedics and doctors on the ground, so we as a family will always be grateful to them all.”

The walk took Kimberley 32 hours to complete, which in part, included torrential rain and difficult, muddy terrain.

She also walked throughout the night, even after suffering a knee injury – in order to reach the finish line in the quickest time possible.

Miss Lowe added: “When I reached the end, I felt such a sense of accomplishment and also I’ll be honest, some relief that I had finished!

“The challenge was tough going and I suffered a knee injury at the 70km point, so I did struggle through some of it, but getting to the 100km mark was brilliant.

“I felt like I had done dad proud and was so happy to have raised money in the process.”

Miss Lowe would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has sponsored her so far.

Miss Lowe’s fundraising page is still open. If you would like to make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kimberleylowe.