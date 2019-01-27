Louth woman’s thanks for fundraising support

Louth woman Barbara Collins - who will be taking part in a huge charity bike ride from London to Paris in support of three women’s cancer charities later this year - has thanked local businesses and the community for supporting her fundraising event last month.

Barbara said: “I had a very successful day with my fundraising launch event at The Brown Cow pub in Louth, and I raised £314.85.

Barbara Collins.

“A massive thank you to everyone for helping me raise an enormous amount of money yesterday at my fundraising event.

“Thank you all you lovely people who came along and bought raffle tickets, cakes, teas and coffees.

“Thank you to all the lovely customers in The Brown Cow, and thank you to all the wonderful businesses in Louth who donated raffle prizes:

All Occasions Florist, Olive’s Garden, Mila Boutique, Rachel Moorcroft, Rachel Holness, Little Bits of Louth, Mike (Louth Outdoor Market), Jassies, The Nail Room, Little Rose Tea Room, The Mobility Shop, Moorcroft Seafoods (Grimsby), Lucks of Louth, Stevenson’s Fruit & Veg, Annikas, Lemon Tree, Bargain Buys, Lapagemade (Louth Outdoor Market), Mick & Mark’s Sausages (Louth Outdoor Market), Euphoria, Louth Garden Centre, Two Spotty Dogs (Grimsby), and Pocklingtons.

“Thanks also to my helpers, Karen Parsons, Caroline Perring, Tilly (Mila Boutique) and husband.

“And, thank you to Vicky and Nigel at The Brown Cow for all your fantastic help.”

• Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Barbara-Collins2 to make a donation.