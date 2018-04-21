Louth woman Sally to run first London Marathon for Sarcoma UK

A woman from Louth who has always hated any form of physical exercise is taking on the ultimate running challenge to raise money for charity.

Sally Glover,(32) is taking on her first major running event and will be taking on the highly popular London Marathon this Sunday, (April 22) to raise money for Sarcoma UK.

In what started off as a battle to lose weight for her wedding last year has become a very emotional, physical challenge - after her dad Jeff Grewcock was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

She told the Leader: “My dad was found to have a Gastro Intestinal Stromal Tumour, unusually in his bowel in May 2017 and is currently undergoing his third round of treatment.

“But now we have found out it’s spread to his lungs - so taking on this challenege is more important to be me than ever.

“I just want to finish and make my dad proud.”

Mrs Glover admits that running has never come easy to her and has to work extremely hard.

But thanks to sticking at it, she’s lost three stone in weight and has been training as much as possible, (even through some of the treacherous winter weather last year).

Mrs Glover added: “He’s the best daddy who deserves the best chance at surviving this disease, so it’s really important to me I try to raise as much money as possible.”

1 If you would like to make a donation, please visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SallyGlover.