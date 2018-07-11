Louth woman sentenced after assaulting police officers

A 22-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to assaulting three police officers in Louth, and attempting to bite officers at a Skegness Police Station.

Sophie Jean Tallentire, of North Holme Road, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday (July 6) and pleaded guilty to the following charges:

• One charge of assaulting a man in Louth on June 8;

• Three charges of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty in Louth on June 8;

• One charge of behaving in a violent manner by ‘lashing out and trying to bite officers’ at Skegness Police Station on June 8;

• One charge of possession of a quantity of cannabis in Skegness on June 8.

Tallentire appeared in court again yesterday (July 10) for sentencing, where her guilty pleas were taken into account.

She was given a community order which includes an ‘alcohol abstinence requirement’ for 90 days, and a rehabilitation activity requirement up to a maximum of 20 days. She was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation.