Louth woman to launch new breast cancer support group in Mablethorpe

A breast cancer survivor from Louth is launching a new group this week in Mablethorpe to help people living with breast cancer.

Maddie West founded the Embrace Breast Cancer Support group in Louth in 2016, after her own cancer diagnosis in 2014 and two of her friends were also diagnosed.

Ms West said she decided to expand and relaunch a group in Mablethorpe following the success of the Louth one and after finding a need on the East Coast for this type of support.

She told the Leader: “I started these groups because there is a massive gap in breast cancer support services in East Lindsey.

“It is not medical, but it’s a good way to meet others to bring humour and understanding to the situation and reduce emotional isolation”

It will launch at the Mablethorpe Co-op in Seacroft Road this Thursday, (August 2), in conjuction with Macmillan Cancer Support’s famous Betty Bus’ tour of Lincolnshire.

On the day, Ms West will join the Macmillan mobile service team in Mablethorpe to help raise awareness.

The Mablethorpe group aims to meet on the third Wednesday of the month, from 7-9pm at Phoenix Court in Mablethorpe.

For further info, email: embracemablerhorpe@yahoo.com.