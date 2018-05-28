Louth Young Farmers Club is top of the class!

Louth Young Farmers Club (YFC) is celebrating being crowned ‘Club of the Year’ at the recent Lincolnshire Young Farmers award ceremony.

The Louth club - which had reached the final many times before - were delighted to claim the top spot this year.

The competition involved two judges attending a committee meeting to check that local YFC branches were being run competently.

Lincolnshire YFCs which are placed in the top five in the county go through to the grand final, which involves a presentation.

This year, Louth Young Farmer’s Club had to make a presentation about their three favourite YFC days of the year

Louth YFC chose to present their County Rally (a huge competition day with over 80 classes held in order to be crowned rally champions), in addition to the Lincolnshire Show and an annual charity event hosted by the club.

Club chairman, Holly Howell, said: “The judges were impressed by our presentation skills, commitment to YFC, and the money we have raised for charity, along with our skills at involving all members of the club in competitions and events.

“Overall, we were crowned the winner, out of 16 clubs!”

Holly continued: “We have had another successful year and we are looking forward to our next charity event before we break for the summer.

“This will be a sponsored bike ride in aid of Macmillan.

“The route will be 60 miles across the Wolds, collecting other YFC members from towns including Alford, Spilsby and Horncastle.

“This is taking place on Sunday, June 24 starting and ending in Louth.”

“We have chosen this charity as unfortunately most of us have known someone who has been affected by cancer, and we would like to raise funds for the brilliant work they do in caring and supporting cancer patients and families.

“We are also now building our decorated trailer for the Lincolnshire Show , which will be to the theme of ‘100 years of the RAF’. We are looking for donations of off-cuts of wood and paint. If anybody has any that they no longer require, we can find a use for it.

“Please look out for us in the main ring on Wednesday June 20 where we will attempt to retain our winning form from last year!”

Following the Lincolnshire Show, Louth YFC will be taking a break for the summer and will meet again in September.

The club meets on Tuesday evenings, and is open to anyone between ages 10 and 26.

For more information, call Holly Howell on: 07852 551911 or search for Louth YFC on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.