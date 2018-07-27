Louth youngster has 21-inches of her hair chopped off for good cause

She was once the real life replica of Rapunzel - but now brave Louth youngster Tabitha has had 21-inches of her beautiful blonde locks chopped off to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

The 11-year-old was well known by many for her very long hair, but made the ultimate selfless act and had the majority of it chopped off at Gaffettes Hair Salon in the Newmarket Hall, by hairdresser Rachel Taylor.

After:Tabitha's selfless act will now see another child with no hair receive the ultimate good will gesture of getting a specially made wig.

It was also the very first time she’s had such a big hair cut, after only having off the odd inch or two here and there.

Tabitha Foster told the Leader: “I wanted to give my hair to someone else so they didn’t feel sad anymore.

“I like it, but it does feel really strange. I want to try and grow it all back long, so I can cut it off again and help someone else.”

Mum Kerry Foster revealed she is extremely proud of her daughter.

Tabitha added: “All of my friends were in shock and said Tabitha is that you? That’s my favourite reaction.”

It costs £500 to make a wig for a child and Tabitha is also trying to raise as much money as she can to help with that.

•To make a donation, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kerry-foster11.