‘Lovely Louth’ winners revealed after blooming good contest

There were smiles all round at The Sessions House last week, as the worthy winners of this year’s Lovely Louth competition were revealed.

The annual competition, organised by Louth Town Council, aims to beautify the town by encouraging floral and planting decorations of all kinds so that residents and visitors alike can enjoy the delights Louth has to offer.

Class2''1st Jim and Sarah Woodhouse 2nd Harry Meanwell 3rd Pauline Kidd

Judging took place back in July, with the winners being notified the following month - but the big awards ceremony, presented by the Mayor of Louth Councillor George Horton, took place last Tuesday evening (October 2). There were six classes:.

• Class 1: Shops and business premises

• Class 2: Licensed premises

• Class 3: Private houses (frontage display of tubs, hanging baskets, etc.)

Class 3''1st John and Christine Taylor 2nd Maurice and Poppy Foxon

• Class 4: Private houses (gardens visible from the road)

• Class 5: Private houses (gardens visible from the road, senior citizens only)

• Class 6: Private houses (perennial planting visible from the road to encourage sustainability).

Winners were presented with trophies, and runners-up received plaques.

Class 4''Barry Mountain 2nd Harry Kerrman

The winners and runners up are pictured on this page, with names in the captions.

Class 5''1st Ann Stimson