Ludborough railway is just the ticket for train lovers

A local heritage railway has just the ticket for steam train lovers of all ages this Summer.

The Ludborough-based Lincolnshire Wolds Railway will be running steam trains every Sunday in July and every Wednesday and Sunday during August, (except Wednesday, August 29).

Trains will run hourly from 10.45am-3.45pm and the station shop, museum and buffet will be open each day.

Tickets are £8 for adults, £4 for children and £6 for seniors.

Family ticket offers are also available.

For more info, visit:www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk or call:01507 363881.