The 2018 series of lunchtime recitals at St James’s Church in Louth begins this Friday, (July 6) and will start at 1pm.

This opening recital will be given by Colin Walsh, Organist Laureate of Lincoln Cathedral. Colin is an internationally acclaimed organist.

He will show off the stunning organ of St James’s Church with an attractive programme of works by Bach, Dupre and Vierne.

The recitals will take place every Friday lunchtime in July and August. In each case refreshments are available before the recital, and there will be a retiring collection in aid of the St James’s Church music fund.