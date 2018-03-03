Mablethorpe and District Lions host 42nd charter dinner

The 42nd annual Mablethorpe and Sutton District Lions’ charter dinner was held last week at The Bacchus Hotel in Sutton on Sea.

All members dressed to impress and gave a special thanks to PC Coaches and The Remington Club for their support throughout the last year.

Special guests that attended on the night included District Governor Stephen Green and wife Lucia Green as well as the Mayor of Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe, Councillor Tony Mee and his wife Hilary.

Pictured above is: Lions Graham Wright, Paul Denton, (Vice President), Steve Holland, (secretary), June Lambert, Colin Lambert, (President), Lucia Green, Harry Innocent, Lion District Governor Stephen Green, Martin Brant, Graeme Thompson, (treasurer) and Mayor Tony Mee, with wife Hilary Mee. Photo credit: Paul Denton.