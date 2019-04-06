Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea aim to be ‘plastic free’

An ambitious campaign is under way to turn Sutton on Sea into the East Coast’s first ‘plastic free’ coastline.

The attempt is part of the national ‘Surfers Against Sewage’ campaign, and it is being run locally by resident Lianne Havell and her son, Jordan.

If successful, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea will become the first area on the East Coast to achieve plastic-free status.

Lianne, who recently led a beach clean in Sutton (pictured) told the Leader: “We need local businesses to change at least three single use plastics.

“For example, paper for wrapping and refill tubs from home; wooden cutlery rather than plastic; providing paper straws instead of plastic; providing sauce dispensers rather than sachets; refill options instead of non-recyclable ones, etc.”

Any companies that wish to help should email: lianne.havell@btinternet.com