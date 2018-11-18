Mablethorpe and Sutton theatre groups combine to bring people a good old giggle

An upcoming local show is doubly ‘two for the price of one’: two plays and two drama companies.

The Tennyson Players and Sutton Theatre Company have joined forces to present two fast-moving - and rather saucy - comedies this month.

‘The Worst Day of my Life’, by Alan Richardson and ‘When I Snap my Fingers’, by Bruce Adam will have audiences giggling at Trusthorpe Village Hall on the evenings of Friday and Saturday, November 23 and 24 - starting at 7.30pm.

Both theatre groups have a lot of experience of entertaining local audiences, and these latest shows will certainly be ones not to miss out on.

Tickets are £5, and are on sale now at Poyntons Shoes, Greenfield Stores and Watson Home Hardware.

They will also be on the door, subject to availability.