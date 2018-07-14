Mablethorpe annual Illuminations event just days away

This year’s annual summer Illuminations event in Mablethorpe is just days away and there is plenty planned to keep you entertained.

Just some of what is happening throughout the event on Saturday, July 28, includes: street theatre, sets by leading DJs and the spectacular fireworks display, alongside the official lights Switch-on.

The festivities will be centred on the resort’s Central Promenade, between 6pm and 10pm.

DJs Chad Jackson and Antonn Black will close the event in style, with the fireworks as the ultimate backdrop.

Earlier in the evening, there will be entertainment with street art including The Gold Man – a comedy statue act, the Rainbow Stilt Walkers, The Admirable Admirals and The Big Dippers, which are both from Lincolnshire’s acclaimed Rhubarb Theatre.

The illuminations are organised by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, with support from East Lindsey District Council, Mablethorpe and Sutton Town Council and Coastal Community Challenge (CCC) Big Local