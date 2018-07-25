Mablethorpe Bike Night and Beach Hut Festival in Sutton go ahead

Coastal Events Community Interest Company, (CIC), hosted the Mablethorpe Bike Night and the Beach Hut Festival in Sutton on Sea last week.

These are just two of three events that Coastal Events CIC still ran following the downfall of the bigger planned Lincolnshire Bike Week.

Mablethorpe Bike Night. Photo credit: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

In Mablethorpe, the bike night saw an influx of people ride into town from all across the county and included live music.

The Beach Hut Festival in Sutton had a parade of pirates and mermaids and a spitfire flypast. Sutton on Sea Bike Night will take place this evening (July 25), from 6pm at The Beach Bar.

