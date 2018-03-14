Mablethorpe business set to support sealife

A Mablethorpe cafe owner has taken a step forward and pledged to help the sealife by turning away from plastic to use more biodegradable items.

Pat Lound, who owns The Look-Out Cafe on Mablethorpe’s Central Promenade, said she wants to do her bit to help the environment and protect the coastal creatures of the deep.

She told the Leader: “As we begin a new season in business, we’ve decided to start introducing less plastic and find other biodegradable alternatives.

“The business is right on the seafront and after watching Blue Planet and seeing other things, I want to do my bit.”

Mrs Lound is also hoping that other businesses may also look at using biodegradable items as well.

She added: “I hope that other businesses might get involved and do what we’re doing. If everyone does a bit, then it all adds up.”