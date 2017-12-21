Mablethorpe car dealership celebrates regional award

Seacroft Ford car dealership in Mablethorpe are celebrating a regional award win after being recognised for their outstanding customer service.

The dealership came out victorious thanks to their work with the Motability Car Scheme.

The accolade is part of a national programme of awards that was launched last year by Motability Operations, to recognise and reward outstanding customer service provided by local Motability dealerships.

Celebrating their Motability Dealer Award win, Howard Handley from Seacroft Ford, said: “All of us at Seacroft Ford are incredibly proud to win this Motability Dealer Award and are pleased to be recognised for our dedication to working in partnership with the Scheme, which is renowned for its high standards.

“We look forward to continuing our award-winning approach to business and customer service and to welcoming many more Motability customers through our doors in 2018.”

The Dealer Awards programme is designed to recognise best practice and ensure all Motability customers receive exemplary customer service across the Motability Scheme’s national dealer network.

The Awards are judged on how a dealer delivers the scheme to customers, which is assessed by customer feedback and reviews of their performance.

Peter Wilson, General Manager – Dealer Relations at Motability Operations, said: “The focus of these awards is to thank our dealer partners for providing a consistently excellent customer service experience, after all, they are often the first point of contact for our customers.

“It’s important for us to recognise our dealer partners who go above and beyond when representing the Motability Scheme and highlight those who are setting a great example of how to do it well, like Seacroft Ford.”

For more information about the Motability Scheme, visit: www.motability.co.uk, or call 0800 953 7000.

Further details about Seacroft Ford can be obtained by calling: 01507 472333.

Or visit: www.seacroftford.co.uk.