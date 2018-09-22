Mablethorpe Carnival returns after 14-year absence and is big success

Last week thousands of people lined the streets of Mablethorpe on Saturday afternoon, (September 15), to see the return of the resort’s carnival after a 14-year absence.

Organisers said that around 5,000 people turned out to see the parade - and had pulled out all the stops to make sure the bystanders were kept entertained.

Mablethorpe Carnival: The Linkage Community Trust were keen to get involved with the parade. Photo: David Dawson.

There were floats, local dignitaries in old fashioned cars, a marching band and of course the Carnival Queen and Princesses all part of the parade at the weekend.

A number of events were also held in the town running up to the main carnival day, as well as finishing the day off with a terrific firework display.

Adrian Benjamin, the driving force behind the carnival said: “It was such a stunning and successful day, which ended with a big bang.

“At least 5,000 lined the streets and local homes were decorated with balloons and bunting to show their support.

Mablethorpe Carnival: It's always great to see a local band providing the music for the parade. Photo: David Dawson.

“A big thank you to everyone who came along to support the event, as well as the hard work from the committee members; Stephanie Carruthers, Chris James, Terry Stow, Daniel Richardson and Tony Howard.”

Mr Benjamin was also hopeful that due to the success of this year’s event, the carnival would now run again next year.

A number of carnival awards were also presented on the day as follows: Best Float: Coastal Scouts; Best Walking Group: Smartie Pants; Best non-motorized vehicle - Hayley Wheat; Best Mobility Scooter: Maurice Kime.

There was also Best Trade advertisement: The Pirate Bus; Best Vintage Vehicle: The John Coxen Coal Lorry ; Best Animal: Angie and Sassie; Best Individual Child: Lacey Green; Most Unusual Entry: Mabel the Tank and The Best in Show went to: The Silver Birds Marching Band.

Mablethorpe Carnival: Thousands of people turned out to watch the parade. Photo: David Dawson.

What do you think to this year’s carnival? Email your thoughts to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.

Mablethorpe Carnival: The Carnival Queen and Princesses. Photo: David Dawson.

Mablethorpe Carnival: Mayor of Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe, Councillor Stephen Palmer. Photo: David Dawson.

Mablethorpe Carnival: Mable the tank was a bit hit. Photo: David Dawson.