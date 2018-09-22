Mablethorpe Carnival returns after 14-year absence and is big success

Last week thousands of people lined the streets of Mablethorpe on Saturday afternoon, (September 15), to see the return of the resort’s carnival after a 14-year absence.
Organisers said that around 5,000 people turned out to see the parade - and had pulled out all the stops to make sure the bystanders were kept entertained.
There were floats, local dignitaries in old fashioned cars, a marching band and of course the Carnival Queen and Princesses all part of the parade at the weekend.
A number of events were also held in the town running up to the main carnival day, as well as finishing the day off with a terrific firework display.
Adrian Benjamin, the driving force behind the carnival said: “It was such a stunning and successful day, which ended with a big bang.
“At least 5,000 lined the streets and local homes were decorated with balloons and bunting to show their support.
“A big thank you to everyone who came along to support the event, as well as the hard work from the committee members; Stephanie Carruthers, Chris James, Terry Stow, Daniel Richardson and Tony Howard.”
Mr Benjamin was also hopeful that due to the success of this year’s event, the carnival would now run again next year.
A number of carnival awards were also presented on the day as follows: Best Float: Coastal Scouts; Best Walking Group: Smartie Pants; Best non-motorized vehicle - Hayley Wheat; Best Mobility Scooter: Maurice Kime.
There was also Best Trade advertisement: The Pirate Bus; Best Vintage Vehicle: The John Coxen Coal Lorry ; Best Animal: Angie and Sassie; Best Individual Child: Lacey Green; Most Unusual Entry: Mabel the Tank and The Best in Show went to: The Silver Birds Marching Band.
