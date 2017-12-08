Mablethorpe Co-op store dish out three generous charity cheques

The Co-operative food store in Mablethorpe recently gave out three generous cheques to local community causes.

Thanks to the company’s membership scheme, funds of over £4,500 was dished out to each cause.

This year, those who benefitted from the money included Alford Cricket Club, Friends of Sutton On Sea Primary School, and the Huttoft Village Hall committee.

Alford Cricket Club said they are using the money to pay for additional equipment .

The cash will also help them to give further training to their club coaches.

Friends of Sutton On Sea Primary School are using their money to buy a stage for the school, so that they can enhance drama and performing arts within the school.

Finally, the Huttoft Village Hall funds will be used to construct a disabled parking area so residents can park closer to the village hall.