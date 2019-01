The National Coastwatch Mablethorpe recently welcomed the Andrew Ashworth (right), the Provincial Grand Master of Hamilton Lodge, Alford, who presented a charitable donation to the Rob Druce (left) and the team.

The cash will support the team in their great work, watching over Mablethorpe beach - 365 days a year - ensuring that all beach and sea users are safe, and contacting HM Coastguard when required.

The Mablethorpe Station has been on the site for 10 years.