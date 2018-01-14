Search

Mablethorpe community pulls together to help families in need

People in Mablethorpe pulled together over Christmas to help others in need.
A number of families in the Mablethorpe area were given extra support this Christmas thanks to Furnichurch, Hope House and generous donations from the community.

Twenty bags full of gifts - and another 20 bags containing food - were distributed around the area over the festive period.

The town’s food larder is based at Furnichurch in Victoria Road and was recently provided with a £5,000 grant to help local families in need - thanks to the Big Local Coastal Community Challenge.

The Furnichurch team has been working extremely hard to change the layout of their facilities, making access much easier.