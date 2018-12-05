Mablethorpe dentist ‘to close in February’

Mablethorpe’s only NHS dental practice is set to close in two months time, according to reports.

At least 7,000 patients in Mablethorpe are expected to lose their dentist at the Marisco Medical Centre in Stanley Avenue.

According to the BBC, the practice has faced ‘long-standing recruitment problems’ and plans to close down in February.

Bupa Dental Care is reported to have said that it will help patients to find another practice, and NHS England is reported to have said it will write to patients to offer them advice too.

Coastal residents have expressed dismay at the news, and are planning to fight the closure.

• The Leader has contacted Bupa for comment.