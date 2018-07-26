Mablethorpe duo walk half marathon and raise £430

A duo from Mablethorpe who are unable to attend the upcoming Me&Dee charity half marathon walk decided to do it last week instead - with the pair raising £430.

Gillian Fisher and Kath Barker even dressed up in purple tutus for the occasion and did the walk alongside Debbie Prince, Voluntary Fundraising Manager for the Me&Dee charity.

The money will help to provide holidays for adults and children facing life threatening and terminal conditions and military members with serious psychological injuries in two holiday homes, Dee’s Den and Daz’s Den.

The main Me&Dee charity half marathon walk event is on August 19.

For more details, call Debbie: on 07415 046310 or email: debbie@meanddee.co.uk.