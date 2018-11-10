Mablethorpe events give boost to charity Me&Dee

A presentation evening was held recently in Mablethorpe to praise individuals in the area who have been helping to raise money for charity Me&Dee.

The charity provides holidays for adults and children facing life threatening and terminal conditions, as well as military members with serious psychological injuries in their holiday homes based in Mablethorpe.

A ball was recently held at the Dunes Complex in September and raised £1,354 for the charity.

Then on Saturday evening, (November 3), the Me&Dee Charity Half Marathon presentation night took place to thank all the walkers and everyone who had helped out with the walk this year.

The half marathon walk raised a staggering £5,186.33 by 35 walkers.

Debbie Prince, Voluntary Fundraising Manager, said: “I cannot put into words how thankful I am by everyone that has ever been involved with this walk either by walking it or helping out in any way.

“Next year is the fifth year of the walk, and my dream is to have 100 walkers raising £100 for the charity on Sunday, August 18, 2019.”

If you want to be part of this dream, contact Debbie via email: debbie@meanddee.co.uk.