Mablethorpe free school awaits finals approval

Plans to provide a new free school in Mablethorpe for children who don’t fit into mainstream education look set to go ahead - and it could now be open as early as 2019.

Wellspring Academy Trust began a formal consultation at the end of 2017 - looking to provide four new free school sites in Mablethorpe, Lincoln, Spalding and Grantham.

In Mablethorpe, the plan is to establish a permanent free school site to educate vulnerable and challenging children at the former Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College building in Seaholme Road.

The school is already being used by the Springwell Learning Community, but the new free school would provide additional places for children ranging from Key Stage 1 (primary school age) to Key Stage 4 (secondary) - and would all be taught on the same site.

With the academy trust and Lincolnshire County Council both supporting the plans, a spokesman for Wellspring Academy Trust said they are now awaiting final approval from the Department for Education.

The spokesman added that once they get the final sign-off from the Secretary of State, they hope all four free schools will be up and running by May 2019.

Wellspring Academy Trust has also revealed it has now submitted plans to East Lindsey District Council to extend and alter the school site in Seaholme Road.

The academy trust spokesman said: “We are hoping to have all four sites open in 2019, but this remains dependant on the DfE and planning approval.

“We are also planning on holding a workshop/consultation in the new year with residents.

“This will give residents the chance to ask any questions, learn more about the Trust and the school, and discuss any concerns. We hope this will be a positive meeting and we would like to build strong relationships with the community.”

