Mablethorpe girl takes the lead - all the way to Crufts event

A Mablethorpe youngster is getting ready to compete in her first big dog show competition this Thursday - and she’s only gone and qualified for Crufts!

Chloe-Leigh Findlay, (11), took part in her first amateur Young Kennel Club contest in October at Newark Showground. She was just 10 at the time, and her main aim was just to keep collie dog, Roxxi, (8) in the ring.

But, Chloe-Leigh wowed the judges with her raw talent and ended up winning the competition in her Under- 12s class in Novice Obedience, and qualified for Crufts, which starts this Thursday, (March 8).

She told the Leader: “I just went into the competition in Newark last year for the experience, and just hoped that Roxxi stayed in the ring for me.

“I never expected to win and qualify for Crufts. I’m really happy.

“I am really excited to compete in Crufts, but a little bit nervous as well.”

The youngster has been around dogs since a young age, and started training dogs at two years old.

Her love of dogs runs in the family, because mum Sarah has also competed in various competitions.

Sarah said: “As a mum, I am so proud of Chloe-Leigh and everything she has achieved.

“She set herself a goal, and has worked so hard to get to it, and now it’s all paid off for her.”

Ms Findlay added that Roxxi is her dog, and she already trains her in agility. But, when Chloe-Leigh wanted to train her in obedience, she was more than happy to lend Roxxi to her daughter.

She said: “It is really difficult for a dog to be trained in two different disciplines with two people, but Chloe-Leigh has done amazing.

“She’s built up such a lovely bond with Roxxi, and it’s great to see her have a passion for something that we can all enjoy as a family.”

Chloe-Leigh will be competing in the Under-12s Novice Obedience class at Crufts.