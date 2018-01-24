Mablethorpe hotel to feature in hit TV show

A husband and wife duo who own a hotel in Mablethorpe are preparing for their debut on the small screen as their business is featuring on Channel 4’s ‘Four in a Bed’.

Michele and Steve Robson opened the Beach Lodge Hotel in 2012 after taking over the premises which was formally a care home.

The hotel, in Queen’s Park Close, will feature on the TV from next week, (Monday, January 29).

The feature episode to watch out for will be shown on Wednesday, January 31.

Producers of the show have asked the pair to feature on the programme before but they feel now is the ideal time.

Mrs Robson said: “We thought it would be great to feature on the show as all we want is for people to know we’re here.

“Year after year we are told by people that they didn’t realise we are here so hopefully featuring on the programme will put a stop to it once and for all.”

The show follows the lives of four pairs of hotel/bed and breakfast owners who battle it out to be named the best.

The owners stay at the other properties and are scored on the which B&B offers the best value for money.

Mrs Robson did not give any details away about how she and her husband fared.

However, she described the experience as ‘very good and great fun to do’.

She explained: “Going on the show was really enjoyable and meant we were able to do something that was a little bit different.

“We just want to be recognised and we also gave a platform for other businesses in the town to be featured on the show.”

Mrs Robson explained filming took place at other sites in the result.

She added: “There were some games that we had to do so watch out and see which other familiar places in Mablethorpe will be included.”

•The show starts at 5pm each day next week. Switch on to find out who took home the winning prize.