Mablethorpe man admits animal porn possession

A 43-year-old man from Mablethorpe has pleaded guilty to being in possession of hundreds of ‘extreme’ pornographic images, portraying sexual abuse of a live animal.

Andrew Glyndwr Maidment, of Wellington Road, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday November 29, where he admitted the charge of possessing 468 images of a ‘grossly offensive, disgusting, or otherwise obscene’ nature, contrary to the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 1998.

The offence took place between February 19 and August 23 this year.

Maidmant also pleaded guilty to a second charge, relating to his failure to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders’ register between July 30, 2017, and July 29, 2018, without reasonable excuse, contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Maidment’s case was referred to Lincoln Crown Court for sentencing, at a date and time to be determined.

He has been granted unconditional bail until this date.