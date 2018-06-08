Mablethorpe man jailed for breaching suspended sentence after nightclub violence

A man who turned violent after police went to arrest him in a Mablethorpe nightclub was today (Friday) jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Nathan Meakin, 22, of Quebec Road, Mablethorpe, was told to calm down when the officers spoke to him in the Social 22 club in the resort but then became aggressive.

Esther Harrison, prosecuting, said: “Officers attended to arrest the defendant on a warrant. He was co-operative to start with but when told he was being arrested he became aggressive and tried to push past the officers.

“He tried to break out of the doorway and tried to push three officers out of the way.

“An officer had him in a headlock and put him to the ground. While on the ground he was able to drag the officer across the floor.”

Later, after being bailed, Meakin was involved in an incident in a bar in Chesterfield where he lashed out and smashed a number of mirrors.

At the time of the two incidents Meakin was under a suspended sentence imposed in December 2017 at Nottingham Crown Court for an offence of dangerous driving. The court was told he had failed to carry out unpaid work as required as part of the suspended sentence order.

Meakin admitted obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty on February 24 this year and admitted criminal damage on May 6. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended jail sentence. He was sent to prison for eight months.

Judge Simon Hirst told him: “It seems to me that there is no prospect of you ever doing this unpaid work. You have done very few hours indeed. It seems to me inevitable that the suspended sentence has to be invoked.”

Denney Lau, in mitigation, said that Meakin was the victim of mistaken identity over the original incident police went to see him about in the night club.

He said Meakin moved to the Mablethorpe area to help look after his mother but now plans to go to live in Nottingham.