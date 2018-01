A Mablethorpe man has been sentenced to four weeks in prison after stealing over £100 worth of meat from a shop in Louth.

Stephen Prescott, 35, of Victoria Road, was charged with theft from a shop, namely meat to the price of £122, shortly before midday on Saturday January 13.

According to Lincolnshire Police, Prescott pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (January 24), and received a four-week custodial sentence. He was also ordered to pay costs of £122.