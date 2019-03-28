Mablethorpe man pleads guilty over indecent child images

A Mablethorpe man, who has admitted making more than a thousand indecent images of children, has been sent for sentence at Lincoln Crown Court.

Carl Johnson, 41, of Waterloo Road, admitted making a total of 1001 images of various seriousness of indecency, as well as 11 extreme images portraying intercourse between humans and animals, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

The offences are said to have to taken place between December 2010 to April 2018.

Johnson was sent for sentence at Lincoln Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

• Note: In legal terminology, ‘making’ an image can include opening, accessing, downloading, and storing online content.