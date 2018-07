A Mablethorpe man has been ordered to pay compensation after stealing diesel in North East Lincolnshire.

Benjamin Ambridge, 30, of Ivel Grove, stole £62.66 worth of diesel in New Waltham on November 5 last year.

Ambridge appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday (July 17), where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was ordered to pay back the full amount.

There was no order for costs, as compensation was deemed to be the priority.