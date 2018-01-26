Mablethorpe man sentenced for drug-driving

When police stopped the Vauxhall Astra car of a Mablethorpe man in Boston at 9.20pm on October 18, there was a ‘smell of cannabis’, a court has heard.

Boston Magistrates’ Court heard that a drug wipe on the driver revealed he had cannabis and cocaine in his bloodstream.

Billy Braud, 35, of Seacroft Road, admitted driving whilst the proportion of cannabis and cocaine in his blood was over the prescribed limit.

Mitigating, Saleem Khan said that because of the mandatory disqualification, there would be a substantial drop in Braud’s income.

He said Braud was a roofer, but worked as a doorman in Skegness at weekends from 9pm until around 5am, including Sundays.

“There is a culture of taking cocaine by door supervisors in order to keep themselves alert all night,” said Mr Khan.

He told the magistrates that the last time Braud had taken cocaine had been on the Sunday previous to his arrest, which was on a Wednesday but clearly it was still in his bloodstream. He said Braud had taken recreational cannabis for a number of years to help him to relax and had used some that afternoon.

Mr Khan added: “This has been a wake-up call for him. Since this, he has stopped taking both.”

Braud was banned from driving for 12 months and was fined £400 with £125 in costs and charges.