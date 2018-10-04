Mablethorpe Market features in national magazine

The success of the weekly Thursday market in Mablethorpe has been recognised in a national magazine.

It was recently featured in the ‘Market Times’ and even made the front cover of the edition.

Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea Town Council took over the running of the market from East Lindsey District Council in 2012.

The town decided to move the market from the Station Road Car Park into the main High Street and since their takeover, it has gone from strength to strength - and currently has a waiting list of traders wanting a stall.

Sue Archibald, Deputy Clerk for Mablethorpe and Sutton Town Council, said: “The Town Council was thrilled that Mablethorpe’s Thursday Market was chosen to be featured in Market Times.

“The glowing praise we have received from traders was a real joy, and for me personally and Councillor Janet Cook, who is my regular helper on rent collections, it makes our efforts all worthwhile.”

Ms Archibald added that they pride themselves on working together as a team; the Town Council, traders, contractors and loyal customers.

She said: “We all do our bit to keep Mablethorpe as vibrant and thriving as it should be!”