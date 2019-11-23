Mablethorpe Mayor’s praise for Diwali Night

The Indian Spice restaurant in High Street, Mablethorpe, hosted a sell-out Diwali Night on Saturday November 2 to raise funds for The Mayor’s Charity.

The night included performances from the Horncastle Bollywood Dance class with coach Jackie Walker alongside dancers Helen, Linda and Jane.

There were also competitions on the evening including a chance to see how fast you could dress your partner in a saree, plus live Indian cookery demonstrations from the resident chef, and the opportunity to try out Punjabi dancing.

Mayor of Mablethorpe and Sutton, Councillor Carl Tebbutt, said: “A fantastic array of food was available throughout the event which raised just short of £500 for the charities (Meridale Youth Club and Mens Shed).

“I would like to extend my thanks to the owners of Indian Spice Sanjay, Kavita, Ajit and Indraja and their hard working staff for their hard work in putting on the event.”