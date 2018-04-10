MABLETHORPE MURDER TRIAL (DAY 6) - Defendant tells jury he ‘thought knife might be used on him’

A Mablethorpe man accused of murdering a neighbour today (Tuesday) told a jury he thought a knife might be used on him.

James Adam, giving evidence on the sixth day of his trial at Lincoln Crown Court, admitted he had previously given the wrong location where he claims father-of-three, Jamie Rudd, had pulled a knife on him.

The court heard Adam, 46, told police in a prepared statement after his arrest that Mr Rudd and his partner never came in to his home in Victoria Road, Mablethorpe.

But under cross-examination from Peter Joyce, QC, representing the prosecution, Adam insisted Mr Rudd took a knife from his waistband after coming in to his home.

Mr Joyce asked Adam: “You got wrong the moment you say a knife was pulled on you?”

Adam replied: “I got the location wrong, yes.”

The prosecution allege Adam stabbed Mr Rudd with a knife he discarded in to a bin on Victoria Road shortly afterwards.

When challenged by Mr Joyce that there was no sign of Mr Rudd ever having a knife, Adam replied: “Wrong,” adding, “I don’t know what happened to that knife from my front room.”

Adam was asked by his barrister Richard Pratt QC: “What did you think he might do with the knife?”

He told the jury: “Use it on me.”

Mr Rudd died from a stab wound to the heart after collapsing in Victoria Road shortly before 1pm on August Bank Holiday Monday last year.

Adam, 46, of Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, denies the murder of Jamie Rudd on August 28, 2017, and a second charge of possessing an offensive weapon on the same date.

The trial continues.