Mablethorpe murder victim’s partner speaks out: ‘I will never get over it’

The partner of Jamie Rudd from Mablethorpe has spoken out after the neighbour who stabbed him and left him to bleed to death in the street was jailed for life after a jury convicted him of murder yeseterday, (Wedesneday).

James Adam, 46, pulled a knife on Jamie Rudd, 36,in reaction to an “innocent and trivial” remark which Adam took the wrong way.

VICTIM: Jamie Rudd.

Adam, of Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, denied murder as a result of the incident on Bank Holiday Monday, 28 August last year. He also denied possession of an offensive weapon.

The jury spent just under five hours deliberating before returning guilty verdicts on both charges.

Adam was given a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years before he can be considered for parole.

At the end of the hearing, in a victim personal statement, Jamie Rudd’s partner, Kirsty Owens,27, told of how she misses her partner.

The couple had been together for 10 years and had a son born in December 2016.

Ms Owens said “My flat feels so empty without him. I miss him so much. I can’t believe I will never get to kiss him or cuddle him again.

“He was such a loving and caring person who would help anybody.

“I will never get over it.”

Jamie Rudd’s mother Janet said “This has affected all of us. This has ripped our family apart. We all miss James. We loved him dearly. I just wish I could have my son back.”

The Judge praised a passer-by Chad Nicholson who went to the assistance of Mr Rudd and used his hoodie to steam the flow of blood from the fatal wound

Judge Pini described paramedics who fought to save Mr Rudd’s life as “heroic” after being told that they performed an emergency operation in the street. The judge ordered that Mr Nicholson and four paramedics be awarded £400 each by the High Sheriff of Lincolnshire in recognition of their efforts to assist Mr Rudd.

Detective Chief Inspector Karl Whiffen, the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: “This has been the most tragic end to what was essentially a throwaway and trivial comment made when neither the defendant nor the victim was present. Adam took issue with comments made and tragically this has resulted in the loss of life of Mr Rudd.

“Adam has shown no remorse and, as the court heard, he was a man that had a clear propensity for violence.

“The sentence imposed today by the judge reflects the seriousness of the offence and I hope demonstrates to the public the gravity of Adam’s actions, the devastating effects to his partner and family that knife crime can have and how this has left a small son without a father. We in Lincolnshire Police will do everything in our power to tackle and bring to justice anyone who commits these types of offences.”