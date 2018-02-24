Mablethorpe pupils glimpse the new Time and Tide Bell

Pupils from Mablethorpe Primary Academy got the opportunity to see the new Time and Tide Bell for the first time - prior to it being sited on the North End of the beach.

The bronze bell arrived at the school on Monday, (February 19) from Devon and will be part of a sculpture, donated by the artist Marcus Vergette.

The bell will be put in place on the beach in Mablethorpe at a later date.

The bell, part of a nationwide project, is designed to ring when the waves at sea reach high tide.

Mr Vergette also went along to the academy and gave a talk about the Bell to the children.

After the talk, each child was allowed to have a go at hitting the bell with a mallet to make it ring.

For hundreds of years, bells have been rung to mark the time, to bring people together in celebration or to give warnings.

The bell in Mablethorpe will mark the rise and fall of the tides, but can also be used to sound a warning of rising sea levels in the future, of global warming and threats to the environment and the seas.

This will be the sixth bell to be installed along Britain’s coastline and they are designed to be permanent fixtures.

For more information about the bell, visit: http:/transitiontownlouth.org.uk/bell.html.