Mablethorpe commemorated Remembrance Sunday with a parade through the town, and a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial.

View photographs of the Remembrance Sunday parade and the wreath laying ceremony at Mablethorpe War Memorial below.

Mablethorpe Remembrance Sunday. (Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album).

Click the video above to watch footage of the procession through the town on Sunday morning.

All photographs and video were kindly supplied by the ‘Mablethorpe Photo Album’ Facebook community.

Mablethorpe Remembrance Sunday. (Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album).

Mablethorpe Remembrance Sunday. (Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album).

Mablethorpe Remembrance Sunday. (Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album).

Mablethorpe Remembrance Sunday. (Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album).

Mablethorpe Remembrance Sunday. (Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album).

Mablethorpe Remembrance Sunday. (Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album).