Mablethorpe shop fined £300 by District Council for not disposing commerical waste

East Lindsey District Council as given a shop in Mablethorpe a £300 fixed penalty notice for not disposing their commerical waste correctly.

Items related to the shop were found amongst a fly tip in Queens Park and the business had no commercial waste collections in place before June 2018.

The District Council are warning other businesses and said they must ensure they have the correct commercial waste arrangements in place.

Their enforcement team will take action against businesses who fail to provide Waste Transfer Notes for their disposal arrangements.