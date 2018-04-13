Mablethorpe will feature in new BBC Two series ‘Britain in Bloom’

A TV new series called ‘Britain in Bloom’ will start on Monday, April 16 on BBC Two and is set to feature Mablethorpe.

Mablethorpe will get their big moment on screen during the second episode of the series which will be shown on Tuesday, (April 17) and airs at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

The series, presented by Chris Bavin, follows communities taking part in the annual floral competition which takes place across towns and villages in the UK.

Mr Bavin meets the Bloomers from Mablethorpe who have been competing in Bloom for 10 years but have never won the top prize.

With three ambitious new projects planned this year, they hope to not only win their first ever gold award, but also to put their forgotten seaside town back on the map and encourage tourists to visit.

Their unconventional grand plan involves building a row of large, colourful pieces at the entrance to the town, including a three-metre high helter-skelter and a dalek!

The local centre for adults with learning disabilities will be creating a show-stopping garden to impress the judges and finally, the Bloomers will be asking the whole community to join in and brighten up the promenade.

These Bloomers take pride in doing things differently in Mablethorpe – but they’ve only 7 weeks to get everything ready for judging.

Don’t miss it!