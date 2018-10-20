Mablethorpe woman’s community award win

A woman from Mablethorpe has won the East Lindsey District Champion award in the Heart of Lincolnshire Community Awards 2018.

Sue Sheekey was delighted and overwhelmed to receive award - which helps to top off a positive year following Mablethorpe’s good result in the East Midlands In Bloom awards, to which she was chair for the local In Bloom committee.

She told the Leader: “I am very proud to have received this community award, but I didn’t expect it.

“I do it all because I love Mablethorpe and also, I am pleased to have helped put Mablethorpe on the map after our In Bloom committee was featured in the BBC2 programme, ‘Bloomin Marvellous,’ it’s been so lovely.”

Ms Sheekey said she would like to say a special thank you to all the In Bloom team and volunteers.